POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Dumas woman is dead after a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Amarillo.

According to Texas DPS, on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. a 2003 GMC Sierra was travelling northwest on US 87 around 10 miles north of Amarillo. The vehicle then went off the roadway and skid into the center median. The vehicle began to exit the center median and rolled over across the southbound lanes, “ejecting the unsecured passenger.”

The passenger, 33-year-old Laura Arredondo was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver was treated and then released, DPS reported.

According to DPS, the driver said that “he was distracted by the passenger” which caused the crash. The incident is currently being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.