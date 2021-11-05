Dumas to host annual Candy Cane Lane event Nov. 20

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce is looking for vendors for its upcoming Candy Cane Lane event, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the courthouse square.

According to a post on the chamber’s Facebook page, 24 vendors have been scheduled for the event. Santa Claus will also be at the event, coming with the Dumas Fire Department at 2 p.m. Santa will take photos with attendees at the courthouse.

Other entertainment will be offered throughout the day. The city of Dumas will light up the holiday lights at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20. For more information about the event, and to participate as a vendor, individuals are asked to call the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce at 806-935-2123.