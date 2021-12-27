Dumas teen makes acting appearance in Yellowstone prequel “1883”

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Yellowstone has quickly become one of the most popular shows on television.

Its much anticipated prequel “1883,” has been filming here on the high plains.

“I kept watching movies and action tv shows and stuff. I thought the stunts in it were really cool. So I wanted to try it out,” said Alex Bilbrey, “1883” Actor.

Ever since he was little, Bilbrey has wanted to act.

After appearing in several small films growing up, a big opportunity landed in Bilbrey’s lap.

A role in the Yellowstone prequel “1883.”

After sending in pictures to the show’s casting officials, Bilbrey made his way to Ft. Worth to audition for the show’s producers.

“When we were there, they told us that we were going to be away from home for several months at a time, away from our friends, our family and that just made sure we wanted to do it if we got picked,” said Bilbrey.

Weeks later, Bilbrey got the call that he had gotten the role, beating out hundreds of other actors.

“Just the fact of that just surprised me. I’m a Russian immigrant that is traveling with the Dutton family from Texas to Montana,” said Bilbrey.

Bilbrey adds that working alongside some big names like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott has been a big honor for him.

“Working with them for five months almost every day, you learn a lot from them. Watching how they prepare for a scene, how they just get themselves ready. It’s inspiring. It makes me want to become a better actor,” said Bilbrey.

Bilbrey has filmed scenes all over the country including Montana, where Yellowstone takes place.

“1883” is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.