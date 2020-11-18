Dumas Rotary Club continues tradition of donating books to area kindergarteners

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Rotary Club wants to spur excitement in literacy for area youth by handing out books.

“You want to get a kid excited about reading? When they become a character in a book, they do. They just light up,” said T.J. Funderburg, Cactus Elementary Principal.

Funderburg said there is a lot of excitement that is created by the Dumas Rotary Club when they come around to hand out personalized books.

“They see my name and that’s fun for me because they’re like you’re in this book with me. We’re in this book together,” said Funderburg.

For a little over a decade, the Dumas Rotary Club has gone to several area elementary schools in Dumas, Cactus, Stratford, Channing and Sunray to hand out books to each and every kindergartener.

“It’s really great because some of these kids, this is the only book they’ll ever own. Some of the kids don’t have any books but we just love literacy so we ran with it,” said Laura Brunson, Dumas Rotary Club Vice President.

The book they chose this year titled “School is Fun” is quite unique.

“What’s cool about the School is Fun book is that it has the student’s name. Then it also has their teacher’s name and their principal’s name. Which in Kindergarten, those are basically sight words for them. They’re recognizable names to them. Their eyes light up and you’ll usually hear one of the little kids say something like my name is in there and it just makes your heart happy,” said Lisa Hatley, Dumas ISD Elementary Curriculum Director.

“We live in a wonderful place here in the panhandle of Texas where we’re allowed to share our kids with these groups that come in and do phenomenal things. As a principal, as a teacher and as a dad thank you for all the stuff that they do,” said Funderburg.

The Dumas Rotary Club said they plan to give out over 400 books this year.