EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with New Mexico State Police released information regarding a fatal accident that occurred Sunday evening at the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area involving a Dumas resident.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded around 9:34 p.m. Sunday to a fatal off-highway vehicle crash at the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area, located around 20 miles northeast of Carlsbad, N.M.

According to the release, officials indicated that a 2009 Suzuki 4-wheeler, driven by a person identified as 33-year-old Angel Vargas of Dumas, was traveling northeast on a trail. The vehicle then left the trail and crashed. Vargas was then pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said they were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials said that the incident continues to be investigated by the New Mexico State Police.