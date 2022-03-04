DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s deputies and the Dumas Police Department found 1,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl valued at $7,000 after a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 3, at around 11:45 p.m., deputies stopped a 2007 Tan Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation and found three people in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the Dumas Police Department arrived to assist and during the investigation, a K9 unit with the Texas Department of Public Safety was requested for a free-air search of the vehicle and was alerted and a probable cause search of the vehicle was obtained.

Police found 1,000 pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and two firearms in the vehicle. Due to the amount of suspected fentanyl, the Homeland Security Investigations-Amarillo Field Office was called in to assist said the sheriff’s office.

All three of the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody and are likely to face federal charges.