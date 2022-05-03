DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating two incidents that recently occurred in the area. This included the death of a 56-year-old woman as well as a car chase involving the person who the department suspects is connected to her death Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 3rd Place on Tuesday, at around 1 a.m., on a dead person. When police arrived, officers said they found a 56-year-old woman dead.

At around that same time, police said that officers were chasing a vehicle that ended in Stinnett when the vehicle crashed and the 31-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was alleged to be involved with the death of the 56-year-old woman.

Police said the Texas Rangers and the Moore County’s Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation into both incidents.