Dumas Police Department to pay tribute to officers

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department said in 2020 295 officers died in the line of duty, of those death 182 were related to COVID-19.

On May 10, the DPD will pay tribute to those officers and one their own, Chief Marvin Wayne Trejo.

The tribute will be at the Dumas Police Department Municipal Courtroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.