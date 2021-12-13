Dumas Police Department seeing rise in Fentanyl-related cases

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “In the last two years, we’ve had about seven deaths related to overdoses and about ten calls for services that were also related to some sort of drug overdose,” said Dumas Police Department Chief of Police Ray Resendez.

Chief Resendez wants to make the community aware of the rise in Fentanyl cases that they’re seeing.

“We want to make sure that parents are talking with their kids regardless of what their age is, we just want to make sure they understand that it’s pretty dangerous what they’re taking. A lot of times people that are using drugs, they don’t understand or don’t know what’s in these drugs. It’s pretty simple. It’s that one single pill can kill you,” said Chief Resendez.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Fentanyl is an opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine and comes in different forms.

“Right now what we are chasing and investigating is possible pill forms. Those pills may be green, maybe blue. What they’re doing is they’re stamping regular prescription pills to make them look like they’re real. You can tell that they’re fake by the way that they’re stamped,” said Chief Resendez.

Chief Resendez said what is making it more of a problem is that Fentanyl is becoming cheap.

“And what they’re doing is probably cutting the other drugs with it and substituting other bases for them. So that’s what’s making them so dangerous too is that people don’t realize what they’re taking,” said Chief Resendez.

Chief Resendez adds that what makes it so unfortunate is that it is all preventable and one life lost is too many.

“One incident can take somebody’s life and we’ve seen how it devastates families. It takes our young people. It takes our old people. It doesn’t really matter. People need to be careful of what they’re taking,” said Chief Resendez.

Chief Resendez said that the community can help them bring this problem to an end as well.

You can call them at the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-3998 or the Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 with tips and any information.