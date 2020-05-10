Dumas Police Chief Marvin Trejo has died

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Chief, Marvin Trejo, has reportedly passed away.

The Dumas Police Department shared a post on Sunday, May 10 confirming the passing of Chief Trejo.

The post read in part, “With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Chief Marvin Trejo. Chief Trejo served the Dumas Police Department for many years and in many roles before being appointed as the Chief of Police in 2019. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Chief Trejo. Rest in peace sir, we have the watch from here.”

Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page also shared the sad news of Trejo’s passing.

Their post read, “With sadness, we share the news of the passing of our neighboring agency Dumas Police Department Chief Marvin Trejo. We mourn his loss, and pray for his family, his Police Department and his community. Rest easy, brother.”

