Dumas non-profit provides essential resources as demand grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to this week’s weather, one non-profit in Dumas said it has seen an increase in demand for essential resources. For the past four years, Hand in Hand Consulting in Dumas has provided essential services to area residents.

“We provide food, clothing, we teach ESL to adults,” Monica Loya explained.

Loya said this week’s weather has caused them to step up their available resources.

“We noticed is that we really didn’t have the electricity outages as bad as other people did but the water, there’s water everywhere,” Loya explained.

Loya said she is now helping several families by providing laundry services.

“The moms are saying, ‘how am I supposed to send my child back to school with no clean clothes’,” Loya added.

Loya said the demand does not stop there.

“We’ve seen a large influx of college students, Frank Philips, Amarillo College, W-T are saying, ‘we used to get our meals on campus or right now we don’t even have water at our house’,” Loya explained. “So they’re coming in and asking for a hot meal.”

Patricia Moore has also volunteered her time to deliver food to families who have already been hit hard by the pandemic.

“A lot of them are multiple families living in the same home,” Moore said.

Although the week has been tough, Loya said a recent $500 donation from Dumas Economic Development helped them get through another unprecedented time.

“I think God knew exactly when we needed it and he gave it,” Loya said.

Hand in Hand Consulting Outreach provides services for Dumas, Sunray, Cactus, Stratford and many other surrounding areas. Click here to contact them.