Dumas man creates Facebook group dedicated to re-opening Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s time that we have the opportunity to make a living again,” said Michael Keisling, Dumas Resident.

That’s the driving force behind Keisling’s Facebook group he recently created called “Moore County Life, Liberty & Livelihood.”

“The sole purpose of the group is to help local businesses try to stay open during the governor’s mandate that he’s put on us here lately. There’s a lot of controversy when it comes to the current state of affairs, but the whole position of this group is that we deserve a right to earn a living and he’s taken that right away from us,” said Keisling.

Included on the page is a petition to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to re-open the economy in Moore County.

According to the most recent numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Moore County has 35 active COVID-19 cases and 871 recoveries. Keisling said that is a huge improvement for the county, which has had 921 reported cases.

“So we’ve shown responsibility. We’ve shown the fact that we know how to limit the spread of this,” said Keisling.

While Keisling said it is a complicated situation, he said people have earned the right to liberty and should not have it taken away from them.

“We should all be standing on the ideal that liberty is ours and we should have the right to take that,” said Keisling.

Keisling said when it comes to the mask-wearing mandate, he believes it should be the decision of the individual or the business owner to enforce it. He also told us he understands that not everyone feels the same way.

