Dumas mail carrier wears weekly costumes in hopes of making residents smile

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents in Dumas have a reason to smile during these times and that’s thanks to their favorite mail carrier– who is not just delivering mail.

Some residents know Duane Rawle as the dancing mailman.

“I listen to music while I’m out there and dance around and try to have a good time,” Rawle said.

In his 25 years of working with the United States Postal Service, Rawle has found a new way to entertain.

“I started with a tutu, it’s a green tutu and then I decided to wear my bunny suit,” Rawle explained. It’s just some of the things I try to come up with to help people smile and it worked really well, little kids chasing me down.”

While Rawle delivers smiles and mail for most of his day, his essential work continues at home.

“My wife, she’s already immune-compromised and it’s been really hard on her and we’re always sanitizing and everything,” Rawle added. “She has lupus and hydroxychloroquine is one of her main medications she uses so it’s kind of scary that if they use that for COVID she can’t get it.”

Rawle’s optimism is what keeps everyone around him hopeful.

“I just think everyone needs to stay optimistic and know that everything’s going to be okay,” Rawle said.

“I’m going to wear the tutu until this is over with and we can high-five and hug again,” Rawle added.

