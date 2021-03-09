Dumas ISD to discontinue mask requirement, effective Thursday

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Dumas ISD Superintendent, during last night’s Board meeting Dumas ISD voted unanimously to discontinue the face mask requirement.

This decision, said the District, will go into effect on Thursday, March 11. All other TEA, UIL, and District regulations and practices to control the COVID-19 spread will remain in place, said the announcement.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Superintendent, Monty Hysinger, “DISD has stayed consistent with the Governor’s Orders, TEA Guidance, and request of our local Health Authorities. We will continue to work with each of these organizations to monitor COVID-19 health conditions within our public schools and community.”

The announcement continued to state that DISD reserves the right to require a face mask at school facilities and school events if there is a sustained escalation of COVID-19 cases within the public schools and community.