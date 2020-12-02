Dumas ISD staff and students reflect on the impact and life of Coach Antonio Murga

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Antonio Murga, a longtime coach with Dumas ISD, died after a lengthy bout with pancreatic cancer.

“There’s going to be a big void in our life, in many lives. He’s not with us anymore so there’s definitely going to be a void there,” said Aaron Dunnam, Dumas High School Head Football Coach.

Dunnam on the loss of fellow coach and beloved member of the Dumas community, Antonio Murga.

“I just watched him for two and a half years just never waiver, never. He would go over and get chemo then he would come back and coach practice. He would walk over to the side and throw up and there was never an excuse. He never complained. He never wanted somebody to feel sorry for him,” said Dunnam.

“The guy kept fighting until the end and that’s a good life lesson for our kids and for everyone. You don’t give up. You take the cards you’re dealt and you play them out and you play them to the best of your ability with character and honor and he did all of that,” said Monty Hysinger, Dumas ISD Superintendent.

His fight inspired his players to give their best on and off the field, no matter what.

“His heart was on another planet. He just gave his all. Every time I felt tired, I felt selfish because I see him fighting for another second, fighting for another day and that just made me grateful just to play for him,” said Gael Davila, Senior.

“He was going through hell and back honestly and he cared more about his players and his staff more than he did his own health. That’s one thing that’s really going to stick with me,” said Karlo Sanchez, Senior.

Coach Murga, a shining example of what the Dumas community says was life lived to its fullest.

“If we keep our faith there at the forefront and understand that God has a plan. That’s exactly what coach Murga taught me,” said Dunnam.