Dumas ISD increases security at campuses

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”As we know, school used to be the safest place you could go and students depended on that and we’re trying to get back to that,” said Dumas ISD Police Chief Larry Payne.

Chief Payne says they’re aiming to make it the safest place possible with their new security upgrades, adding new secure entryways for the junior high and high school over the summer.

“When they come in the front door, they cannot come into the rest of the building without clearance. They have to be monitored to come in and also to step into the office. The door has to be unlocked, the office personnel check, make sure they’re here legally. We have of course software to make sure that there aren’t any problems with them being here and then they are allowed to go into the building,” said Chief Payne.

They’ve also added a security fence around the north side of the junior high and more security cameras.

“We have over 500 security cameras which has been a big plus for us. The medal detectors, we’re happy about that, we have metal detectors at both the junior high and high school. We have one for our AEP setting and that also adds peace of mind,” said Chief Payne.

Which just reiterates their mission of making student and safety, priority number one.

“It’s encouraging to see the district do everything it can to make it as safe and secure as it can. That certainly helps my job, it helps everybody’s job to have that type of feeling,” said Chief Payne.

Chief Payne also says they work closely with local emergency responders. They have them visit the campuses a couple of times a day to help establish a presence at the schools.