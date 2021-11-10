Dumas ISD cancels Friday classes, says it ‘cannot effectively conduct the business of school’

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a late change to its calendar, the Dumas Independent School District announced Tuesday that it would cancel classes on Friday instead of following through with what was meant to be a half-day for students. The district said that on Nov. 12 school would not be hosted because it “cannot effectively conduct the business of school and transport students to post district extracurricular activities.”

Students will be getting a day off and teachers and staff will be getting a half-day for planning and preparation, according to the district, because of a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers.

via Dumas ISD

In recent months, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, a nationwide shortage of bus drivers has led to more than half of US school districts reporting a ‘severe’ or ‘desperate’ need for staff. The beginning of the school year for some districts was even delayed in part because of the lack of drivers.

Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD, the Amarillo area’s two largest school districts, have also faced staffing shortages. To work to combat the problem, both districts have doubled down in efforts to recruit staff, and increased their pay rates for substitutes.

However, despite the closure, the school district noted that sports events on the calendar for Friday would still go on as planned.

“The successes earned by many of our extracurricular programs should be celebrated and require a significant amount of human resources to pull off,” said Dumas ISD Superintendent Monty Hysinger, “We hope you will help us support our Dumas Demonette Volleyball Team and our Dumas Demon Football Team in their post-district competitions!”

