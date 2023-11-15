DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Independent School District advised the community that it was notified of a potential protest that may happen Friday outside of Dumas High School.

Dumas ISD said “The Protect Children Project” advised the district that it would be peacefully protesting outside of Dumas High School Friday to protest against the district’s use of corporal punishment.

The protest is said to be happening on Friday on the sidewalk outside Dumas High School before and after classes.

DISD said the Dumas Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety have all been called to provide safety.

According to DISD officials, parents are informed annually of the district’s use of corporal punishment and said they may provide a signed statement prohibiting it.