Dumas hoping to be next city featured on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover”

“You’ve got history here that we want the country to know about,” said Carl Watson, Moore County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center Executive Director.

That very well could be a reality for Watson and the rest of the city of Dumas. Several city organizations including the Dumas Downtown Association recently announced on social media that they’re collecting photos, videos and stories about Dumas.

Those will then be compiled into a video submission in an effort to be featured on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from a lot of the community members and they see the potential that Dumas has and they’re ready for that potential to be at its max,” said Irene Delgado, Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director.

“Boy they were excited. Well I remember when and oh I’ve got a picture of. The town is excited about it,” said Watson.

“Home Town Takeover” travels to various small towns around the country to renovate the entire community in order to revitalize it.

Watson says the area’s rich history makes them stand out.

“We had Kit Carson that camped just south of here. We had Comanches that camped just south of here,” said Watson.

Delgado says it fits right into their effort to revitalize downtown.

“I think this shows them what the potential of Dumas downtown or even the whole entire community has to grow,” said Delgado.

Watson has a final pitch to HGTV on why they should choose Dumas.

“Fabulous history, great location here. More than anything you’ve got the western spirit. We want to have you here and we want to make sure that people know that west Texas is the friendliest place you’re going to find in this country,” said Watson.

If you have videos, pictures or stories that you would like to send to be featured on their submission. You can email them to dumasdowntownassociation@gmail.com or message the Dumas Downtown Association on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dumasdowntownassociation/