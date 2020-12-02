Dumas High School coach dies due to cancer

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Independent School District reports the death of Coach and Spanish teacher, Antonio Murga, after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
DISD said Coach Murga was a graduate of Dumas High School and coached and taught at Dumas High School for many years.
