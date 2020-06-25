Dumas family contracts and survives COVID-19 together

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One Dumas family is calling it a miracle after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Veronica Medrano, revisits the moment they found out they contracted the virus.

“I got worse as time went. I was thankful and glad that I went in to the hospital when I did,” Medrano said.

Veronica Medrano in the hospital

With around a 103 fever veronica said she did not have time to think about her family who was also being placed in intensive care.

“It is just crazy how fast it hits you. It’s unreal.” – Veronica Medrano

“My mom was in for 14 days. I was in for I think seven to 10 days. My dad was in for around 10 days,” Medrano said.

Veronica’s brother, Jayden, was also positive however, his case was not as severe.

“I had a little bit of a fever, kind of just low grade where as my dad had a high grade fever,” Jayden said.

“The virus effects everyone so differently. I wasn’t like my dad and he had different symptoms from me.” – Jayden Medrano

While in the hospital Veronica’s mother and her had to be placed on ventilators.

“Once they sedated me to get on the ventilator I didn’t remember anything after that,” Medrano explained.

After being placed in the ICU several treatments were discussed by physicians. One physician in particular being Dr. Sigler.

“The treatments for COVID continue to change. We’ve also used convalescent plasma which is a medicine that has antibodies or proteins against the COVID virus,” Dr. Mark Sigler, Texas Tech Physician, explained.

“I knew that I wanted to do the plasma transfusion because that’s what Dr. Sigler had decided to do,” Medrano stated.

Veronica and her family credit doctors, nurses ,new therpapies, and their faith for saving their lives.

“It was a very difficult situation, a very difficult time, but thankful I did have a lot of support,” Jayden stated.

“We were just thankful and blessed that we all got through all of this,” Medrano said.

The Medrano family has since tested negative for COVID-19 and say they are planning to donate plasma to hopefully help someone else.