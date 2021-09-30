Dumas EDC receives $1 million federal grant for business park improvements

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1 million grant to the Dumas Economic Development Corporation to improve the infrastructure to the city’s business park.

According to a news release, the project, made possible by regional planning efforts with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds. It is expected to create 105 new jobs and generate $3 million in private investment.

“President Biden supports the creation of stronger and more resilient regional economies across the country,” Gina M. Raimondo, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said in the release. “This EDA investment will provide needed infrastructure improvements to attract new manufacturing, warehousing, and other businesses to the Texas Panhandle, diversifying and strengthening the region’s economy.”

The release states the project will provide road, water and sewer infrastructure to the business park, giving the chance for new and expanded businesses to be located there. Alejandra Y. Castillo, the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in the release that this will allow Dumas to diversify its economic base, creating new jobs in the process.

“Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for this investment that will help improve the Dumas Business Park,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release. “The people of Dumas will have access to greater economic opportunities as a result of this grant, and I look forward to working alongside the Dumas Economic Development Corporation in their continued efforts to grow business and innovation in the Panhandle.”