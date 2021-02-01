Dumas Economic Development Corporation encouraging local businesses to apply for grants

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dumas non-profits and small businesses have the opportunity to improve their business, thanks to grants available through the Dumas Economic Development Corporation.

“It’s the best thing they could do for themselves right now,” said Kathie Fuston, Dumas Downtown Association Board Member.

Fuston is referring to the grants that are available through the DEDC that could benefit local businesses and non-profits.

DEDC board member and DDA executive director Irene Delgado said the impact is huge.

“As a non-profit ourselves, we received it last year and we did benches and planters for our downtown. That was huge for us because we didn’t have the money to do that project and so receiving this grant helped us out a lot,” said Delgado.

The grants are separated into three different categories: the community grant which applies to non-profits, the business development and growth grant which applies to small businesses and the business development plan which is for businesses that will create a lot of job growth.

These grants could help out even more for businesses that are hurting because of the ongoing pandemic.

“We did have quite a few businesses take advantage of that and it came at a time where it was much needed. It did help revitalize and put some money back into our local and our downtown area,” said Jayme Clark, Dumas Downtown Association Secretary.

As a Dumas resident, Clark said it means that much more to her to see local businesses that could thrive because of this.

“I have a heart for our community. I live here. I work here and I invest here. It’s much needed and people do need to take advantage of it because it is available,” said Clark.

The cut-off date for businesses and non-profits to apply for the grant is April 15 at 5 p.m.

If you would like to apply for one of the grants, click here.