DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A few years ago, the Dumas Downtown Association’s idea to bring more murals to downtown didn’t get off to a great start.

“It was a little hard. It wouldn’t take off. It was expensive. So we decided to just paint our own. I painted the first mural right next to the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. We built a little wall and we painted our own mural,” said Irene Delgado, Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director.

Then local businesses started to take notice.

“It kind of got businesses on board with what the idea of murals were. So a bunch of businesses after that have been open to the idea of painting their walls and painting the brick and being more open to public art. We have a bunch of walls that businesses have already volunteered for that they said paint it if you want to,” said Delgado.

It’s not just a visual impact either.

“There’s an economic impact too. It impacts that space. So once that space is activated, people will feel more welcomed to walk through it and then you get more foot traffic. The more foot traffic you get, the more business your businesses get. We’re excited,” said Delgado.

The DDA has started a fundraiser in order to paint multiple murals throughout downtown.

Delgado said they already have their wall picked out and are working with Blank Spaces in Amarillo to figure out the process after that.