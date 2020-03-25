Dumas Downtown Association helping out local businesses with gift card program

“Being in a small town, it’s scary when things like this happen because you never know what’s going to happen with your business,” said Beth Ann Clark, Cultivate Owner.

Clark owns and operates Cultivate, a small business in Dumas. Her fears are echoed by many small business owners across the panhandle during this time.

But a new program starting later this week by the Dumas Downtown Association hopes to help Clark and other small businesses out.

“I started looking at all the different ideas that other places were doing and there’s a place in Clear Lake, Iowa an they’re doing this,” said Irene Delgado, Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director.

How it works is, starting this Friday evening, residents can go to the DDA’s website and purchase a $30 gift card for $20 to the locally owned business of their choosing.

“Dumas Downtown Association will then call that business and say hey I need this many 30 dollar gift cards from you. Give the business the full amount because that ten dollar gap is sponsored by our sponsors. That is sponsored,” said Delgado.

Delgado and Clark hope that it sees the same success that it did in Iowa.

“Up until yesterday, they were up $25,000 going back into their local businesses,” said Delgado.

“Its guaranteeing that we have valued customers. So it’s a win win for everybody,” said Clark.

You can begin purchasing gift cards this Friday, March 27th at 6 PM.

For more information on purchasing the gift cards, you can visit their website: https://dumasdowntownassociation.godaddysites.com/?fbclid=IwAR3D7CmTF7K2W5KUsgYTAVvJfnuf_wUaGgUfIXiYmCPswJVHzwFxlFyzeP8