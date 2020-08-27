Dumas Downtown Association encouraging residents to shop local with Sip & Shop event

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Moore County has been one of the hardest hit counties when it comes to COVID-19, which in turn forced many popular annual events to be cancelled.

The Dumas Downtown Association hopes this weekend’s Sip & Shop can bring back some sense of normalcy while also showing off their local retailers.



The Sip & Shop will take place this Saturday in downtown Dumas from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.



Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director Irene Delgado says that people will be able to choose from a variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages then go around and visit with the dozens of local vendors that will be set up.

Delgado and local vendor Travis Gibbins spoke to us about the importance of having this event for the community.

“A lot of these shops have been hit really really hard due to COVID and closing and not having that foot traffic and so our hope is to bring that foot traffic back so that people can see that we are trying to get back to normal,” said Delgado.

“We missed out on a whole bunch of our annual activities that we usually have in Dumas over the past summer. This is one of the first events we’ve gotten back on track since everything began and it’s going to be kind of exciting,” said Travis Gibbins, Twigs Auto Upholstery & Glass Owner.

Delgado says there will also be food trucks available as well.

For more information about the event, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dumasdowntownassociation