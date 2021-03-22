Dumas community raising funds for police officer diagnosed with cancer

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dumas organization and law enforcement are stepping up to help out a Dumas police officer after he received life-changing news.

“What’s so wonderful about living in the Texas Panhandle is people care about what one another,” said Milton Pax, Dumas Noon Lions Club.

That care was on display recently up in Moore County after Dumas police officer Iram Avila received some bad news following a trip to the emergency room in January.

It started with abdominal pain.

“I thought it was just an ulcer but one night I just couldn’t take the pain anymore. I went to the ER and they told me I did have an ulcer, then intestinal bleeding and also that they found a mass,” said Avila.

That mass was diagnosed as Non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt Lymphoma.

Officer Avila was in disbelief.

“Everything went quiet like in the movies, like how it just starts fading away,” said Avila.

That’s where the Dumas community stepped in to help out Officer Avila.

Pax said the ball got rolling after inviting Dumas Police Chief Ray Resendez to a Sunday school breakfast.

“Officer Avila was brought up, his situation came up. Then after it was all over with, I texted Chief Resendez and said how we can help? He had told me an account had been set up at Happy State Bank for him,” said Pax.

With that in mind, Pax brought up the situation to the Noon Lions Club.

“They were like how much do you want to give and I said I don’t know, how about two or three hundred dollars? Then immediately a hand went up and somebody said let’s do a $1,000.00,” said Pax.

Financial support is not the only thing Avila is receiving.

“There’s no telling how many prayers lists he’s on in Dumas. He’s got a need right now and we’re going to pull up around him and support him and get him through this thing,” said Pax.

Dumas city employees pulled together and donated hours from their sick pool to give to Officer Avila so that he has all the time he needs for treatment and recovery.