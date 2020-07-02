‘Dumas Community Corner’ project to add more fun and entertainment to downtown

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An empty lot in downtown Dumas used to contain a bowling alley that burned down a few years ago. Now, the Dumas Downtown Association wants to bring some life and fun to it.

“We came up with a project and it’s called ‘Dumas Community Corner.’ What it’s going to be is, it’s going to be a farmer’s market covered with a pavilion, and then it will have a splash pad, then it will have an amphitheater with seating,” said Dumas Downtown Association (DDA) Executive Director, Irene Delgado.

The DDA is currently in the process of applying for a grant through the state’s Economic Development Administration that could make it all happen.

“Through that Cares Act, they’re offering grants to communities that have been drastically hit by COVID-19, that will help your community economically,” said Delgado.

They are hoping the project will bring more people to downtown which in turn would benefit others in the community.

“It would also help our local shops downtown because we’re locating it in the middle of downtown. It will also bring in more people and it will bring in those same people to our local shops that are down there as well. So it’s going to be a huge game-changer for Dumas,” said Delgado.

Delgado said they are expecting to hear an back about the grant in the next couple of weeks.

