Dumas city hall to be closed to the public

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Dumas has announced that city hall will be closed to the public effective immediately.
All utility payments must be made through the pay-by-phone system, or the kiosk on the east side of city hall.
