Dumas city hall to be closed to the public

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Dumas has announced that city hall will be closed to the public effective immediately.

All utility payments must be made through the pay-by-phone system, or the kiosk on the east side of city hall.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss