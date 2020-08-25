Dumas & Childress Little Leagues receive grants from Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started out as application for a grant through the Dumas Economic Development Corporation turned out to be something much more for Dumas Little League Vice President Jeff Trimble when he came across a social media post from the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, saying they were accepting applications this year.

“After seeing that and knowing it was a long shot, we made a decision to re-work our original project player safety application to the Dumas EDC and then just submitted it to the Texas Ranger Baseball Foundation,” said Trimble.

Ask and you shall receive. They were one of just 12 programs across four states to receive this distinguished grant.

“It just shows our community that the individuals volunteering with Dumas Little League are here to help and we want to provide baseball and softball to Moore County,” said Trimble.

Dumas was not the only one from the High Plains to receive the grant as the Childress Little League Program applied and too was chosen.

“It’s awesome. It will help out a bunch. We plan to buy some equipment and do field maintenance and just anything that we can use it for,” said Kelly Taylor, Childress Little League President.

Trimble said they will be spending the money on much-needed upgrades to equipment, specifically catcher’s gear.

The two programs will receive a combined $9,000 from the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

With having their season cancelled due to COVID-19, Trimble said receiving this grant just makes them even more motivated to help out their community.

“After all the work we put in, we weren’t able to see the end result but moving forward we’re going to persevere and continue to provide opportunities for our youth baseball and softball program,” said Trimble.

Trimble said it was tough to cancel their season after having over 400 kids sign up to play.

Taylor said they were able to play just an abbreviated season.

