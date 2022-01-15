Dumas Chamber announces Candidates’ Forum for March Primary Election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce along with Bluecloud.TV, KDDD Radio, Moore County Journal, and Moore County News-Press are coming together to host the 2022 Candidates’ Forum.

The event will happen on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dumas High School auditorium located at 300 S. Klein Ave. with free admission.

In the forum, candidates running will be featured for the following offices, according to a release:

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace;

Moore County Commissioner, Precinct 2;

Moore County Commissioner, Precinct 4;

Moore County Judge;

Texas State Senate District 31.

“Gentleman” Jim McCarty, KDDD Morning Host, will moderate the forum, which will have questions sent by local media outlets and audience members. Those who can’t attend can still watch it online at Bluecloud’s website, as well as on Facebook pages of The Chamber of Commerce, KDDD, the Journal, and News-Press. KDDD will also conduct a live audio broadcast.

Those unable to attend can still send questions for consideration to any of the Facebook pages mentioned above.

The release states that all of those involved with the forum are working to make sure voters are educated enough in order to make an informed decision at the polls.

Monday, Feb. 14 – Begin of Early voting in the March Primary election;

Tuesday, March 1 – Election day;

Monday, Jan. 31 – Voting registration deadline;

More information is available here or by contacting the Moore County Clerk’s Officer.