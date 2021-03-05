DSHS COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hereford to run Tuesday

Howdy folks and happy Friday to you. The wind has backed off a bit but comes back again today as we get the other side of this latest upper-level low. We will have enough moisture for some light to moderate rain early on as winds turn in from the north while temperatures only fall off to the 30s and 40s. We will feel winds at 20 to 25 mph for much of the day with temperatures only rising to the 50s and low 60s so a jacket will be needed. Sunshine does break through the clouds this afternoon.

There will be a bit of a breezy wind Saturday and Sunday but it won't be very strong and we'll look for pleasant weather with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next week, strong winds return as we continue on a warming trend with dry conditions.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin