DSHS COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hereford to run Tuesday

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday morning, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., the Department of State Health Services will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hereford Civic Center.
Those who would like to sign up for an available slot can do so here.
