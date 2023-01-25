AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Teamsters Local 577 announced Tuesday that the drivers at DS Bus Lines will join the Teamsters Local 577, according to a Wednesday announcement from the union.

According to its website, the local DS Bus Lines provide drivers and transportation to JBS. A news release from the Teamsters Local 577 said that DS Bus is the third Amarillo company where workers voted to become a part of the union in the last two months, including drivers at Hallcon and First Student.

“These drivers joined the Teamsters because they want better wages, more paid time off, a voice on the job, and all of the other improvements that come with a Teamster contract,” Al Brito, Local 577 President, said in the release. “With the enthusiasm and tenacity that these brave men and women have, I’m confident that they can secure an agreement that reflects how valuable they are to both their employer and their community.”

Boni Garcia, a bus driver with DS, said in the release that he voted to join the union because he believes it will impact his job in a positive way moving forward.

“I voted to join the union because at Teamster-represented bus companies, workers get annual raises and are treated with dignity and respect,” Boni Garcia, a DS bus driver, said in the release. “The more of us that join the union, the stronger we are, the better our contracts will be!”

For more information about the Teamsters Local 577 union, visit its website.