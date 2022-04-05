AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As producers prepare to plant crops this season, the drought in the area continues. According to Chief Meteorologist John Harris, the Texas Panhandle is three-quarters of an inch below normal.

Dr. J.D. Ragland, with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said producers are getting ready to plant corn seed, cotton, and sorghum in the ground, but he said the conditions right now are so dry that if any seeds are planted in the ground, even with irrigation, the likelihood of them coming up and getting off to a great start are slim to none due to no moisture in the soil profile.

Dr. Ragland said some farmers have access to underground availability of water and said some of those producers may have to cut back and only irrigate half of the field as they normally would. As well as concentrate on smaller acreages of land to save those water reserves.

He added other producers will have to make adjustments if significant rainfall doesn’t happen between now and planting.

“They are looking at potentially cutting some acreage and maybe concentrating on their highly productive ground in planting this year only. They are only going to have to concentrate on those areas if they do irrigation and concentrate their crop efforts where they do have good moisture,” said Dr. Ragland.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said this is one of the longest periods of time without significant rainfall in thirty years.

John said it looks like right now La Niña will continue all the way into May, which means the area will be drier than normal. He added that in the summer months we might get into a neutral phase, which could lead either way in terms of rainfall.

John said Wednesday the area will have red flag warnings issued because even as a cold front moves, there will be high winds.