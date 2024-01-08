AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High winds and low visibility are expected for Monday evening into early Tuesday, meaning poor road conditions across the High Plains.

Blizzard conditions caused several road closures across the region on Monday, even stranding many drivers, especially in Moore County.

TxDOT Amarillo officials said on Monday they encourage people to avoid driving if at all possible while winter weather continues.

“If you don’t have to be out on the road, don’t unless it is just an absolute emergency, and you just have to be out on the roads,” said Jason Britsch, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “It’s already hard enough driving on snow and ice but whenever you add in wind to it and to make it a visibility factor, then that’s a whole a whole different kind of issue.”

Road crews across the High Plains have been preparing for this weather, treating roads to help keep drivers safe.

“Unfortunately, when you have high winds, a lot of our de-icer and salt that we place on our interstates doesn’t work because the wind blows it off of the roadway,” said Travis Martinez, public information officer for the New Mexico Department of Transportation. “So, you’re not able to control the temperature of the roadway and melt the ice and the snow that’s been accumulated.”

Britsch said for people who do have to drive, slow down as visibility could be low.

“Go under the speed limit. Go whatever you feel is the most safe, especially with the wind conditions,” he said. “Make sure you have two hands on the steering wheel with a firm grip. Make sure you keep a safe distance from any high-profile vehicles that are more susceptible to maybe tipping over in these kind of high winds situations.”

Martinez and Britsch also said drivers should be prepared in case they become stranded.

“Make sure that your vehicle is gassed up or if you have an electric vehicle that is fully charged. You never know if you’re going to run into run off the road and get stranded,” Martinez said. “You never know if you’ll get stuck in traffic due to a crash that’s going to disable the roadway.”

“Bring an emergency preparedness kit, extra food, extra water, a flashlight, any sort of road hazard kit in case you suffer any sort of car damage, and it’s kind of easily replaceable. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged,” Britsch said. “Make sure your car is working properly, all parts of it. Your tires, your lights, make sure your heater is working properly just in case you get stranded.”

According to Britsch, TxDOT road crews will continue to patrol Monday night and into the morning. He also said drivers should use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses.

Further highway conditions around the Texas Panhandle region can be found here. New Mexico Road Conditions can be found on the New Mexico Department of Transportation website nmroads.com.

Oklahoma Road conditions can be found here.