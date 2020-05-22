Driver license offices to reopen with limited services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting next week, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will begin reopening driver license offices by appointment only and with limited services.

The offices will open up in phases, to help keep customers and staff safe, while also following safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

It will be by appointment only. They will begin scheduling those starting Friday, May 22, and will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.

The appointments will allow customers to book them for a specific day and time up to six months in advance. DPS moved to the appointment-only approach in hopes to reduce the time Texans spend waiting in line at DL offices.

The appointments scheduled will allow customers to receive an appointment confirmation or reminder, as well as allow them to reschedule or cancel.

When drivers get to the office, they can check-in with their phone or by using a kiosk inside the office. Due to social distancing guidelines, the offices are asking that customers wait in their car after checking in. Customers will receive a text message when it is time to come inside.

It should be noted that for the first phase, office services will be limited to customers with appointments only, and who are seeking a first-time Texas DL, commercial driver license (CDL), learner license or identification (ID) card, as well as those who need to take a driving test.

Customers can book their appointments through DPS’ website at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/.

