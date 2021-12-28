Driver involved in wreck that killed family of 5 arrested for intoxicated manslaughter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that the driver involved in a fatal wreck that resulted in the deaths of five people has been arrested for intoxicated manslaughter.

According to APD, the driver, Larry Rolen, 54, was arrested and booked in the Potter County Jail. Charges include 4 counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and 1 Count of Intoxicated Assault. The original charges were filed before the fifth victim died from her injuries and additional charges are pending.

On Dec 22, officers were called to a major accident on the 500 block of W. St. Francis.

Officer said a Nissan going west on St. Francis and was struck head on by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup, which had been going east in the westbound lanes.

APD said four of the occupants of the car were pronounced deceased at the scene and a woman and Rolen, were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman later died from her injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Traffic Investigation Unit.