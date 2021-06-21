Driver dies after late-night crash south of Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Michael Ortega, 29, of Amarillo, has died after a crash on Sundown Lane and Western Street, just south of Amarillo.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Ortega was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 eastbound on Sundown Lane on June 21, at around 12:35 a.m. After failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Sundown Lane and Western Street, DPS said Ortega “continued through the intersection onto private property” where his vehicle went airborne and rolled through a fence.

DPS reported that Ortega was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the vehicle, and died on the scene. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers investigated the accident at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.