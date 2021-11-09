Driver arrested after chase, wreck on Lockney Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), a driver was arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase and hitting two other vehicles between Bell and Lockney Streets.

Police reported that an APD officer found a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix at I-40 and Bell Street at around 10:45 a.m. with “the wrong license plate.” The driver, according to the police report, refused to stop when officers tried to pull over the car. After hitting two vehicles, the driver eventually wrecked in the 1500 block of Lockney Street.

The driver of the Pontiac was arrested, according to the APD, and the incident is under investigation.

