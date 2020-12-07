Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available to AISD students for free starting Dec. 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD announced that students will have access to free COVID-19 testing through the district beginning Tomorrow, Dec. 8.

According to AISD, students currently enrolled in AISD, who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, will be able to be tested at the district’s drive-thru testing site. Parents must be present for a student to be tested said AISD.

“We anticipate we’ll have quite a line, and hopefully a lot of students that will come by and parents that will bring them by, so that we can offer the services that we have to test them for COVID-19,” Patricia Miranda, AISD Director of Student Health Services.

AISD said testing is already available to AISD staff and is offered in partnership with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) as part of a district level COVID-19 testing project. Tests are also free to staff.

The testing location is at the southeast corner of AISD’s Rod Schroder Education Support Center at 7200 I-40 West.

Testing is available on Mondays for staff only from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for staff and students.

The testing site may be closed for inclement weather.

The website consent forms, pre-registration link, and information can be found here.