AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to reach college students before and during their Spring Break, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) launched its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign.

“Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years,” said TxDOT in its announcement of the campaign, “Not only can a DWI hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever, it can be expensive and cause significant legal hassles. It can also make it difficult to find or keep a job and can bring a lifetime of regret.”

According to TxDOT’s announcement, one person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes due to an alcohol-related traffic crash. In 2021, 1,029 people in the state were killed and 2,522 were seriously injured “because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired,” TxDOT stated.

Over the course of 2021’s Spring Break, TxDOT said the state saw 872 alcohol-related traffic crashes, which resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.

TxDOT said that its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign was created to remind college students about the real-life experiences of people impacted by drunk driving crashes across Texas. During the campaign, outreach events are expected to be held at popular vacation destinations and include a video exhibit featuring testimonials of those who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving.