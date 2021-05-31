Drive-by-shooting leaves woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by-shooting on Sunday, May 30, according to the Amarillo Police Dept.

At 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of S Florida where APD said the woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in a driveway. Police said she was taken to the hospital with life- threatening injuries.

Officers said that several shell casing were found in the street and a house was found with bullet holes in the front.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or submit a tip with Crimestoppers at 374-4400. You can also go to the Crimestoppers website at amapolice.org or download the P3 app to submit a tip.