AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Southwest AMBUCS organization announced the details of its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive, lasting through Nov. 16.

According to a news release from the organization, members of the Amarillo community who donate $100 to the organization will receive an Edes smoked turkey (12-14 lbs cooked), purchase a frozen turkey to help a family in need, and support various AMBUCS programs including its Amtryke program, all-inclusive parks and therapy scholarships.

Officials said in the release that the turkeys will be available for pickup at the Southwest AMBUCS trailer at the Westgate Mall or by delivery starting on Nov. 19. Those who wish to participate in the event are able to purchase a turkey on the Southwest AMBUCS website or by calling 806-236-8888.