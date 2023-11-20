AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nexstar Media Group’s national contest for 2024 Woman of the Year celebrates women and all they do for their communities, and it’s not too late to nominate a remarkable woman from our area.

Dr. Valerie Kiper, regional dean at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing, said when she found out she won the 2023 local Remarkable Woman contest, she was in shock.

“Honestly I was very surprised when I found out I had won the local remarkable woman competition because there are so many deserving women in the Amarillo area who have done some incredible things that deserve this award,” Kiper said.

Dr. Kiper added that being able to represent the area at the national level in Los Angeles, Calif. was an incredible experience.

“I met over 100 women who have done some amazing work in their communities from across the United States,” she said.

Dr. Kiper encouraged those who are thinking about nominating a remarkable woman for the 2024 contest to not hesitate. She said the contest is an opportunity to recognize women in our area.

“It’s important to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our local community. Women influence public policy, social progress and improve the quality of life in our communities and they need to be recognized and celebrated for those contributions, especially during Women in History Month,” Dr. Kiper said. “Also, Nexstar really makes you feel special with all of the events they have planned for you from before you even get there until the time you leave. Getting to see Jennifer Hudson up close and personal at the closing ceremony was truly a highlight of the trip. And I’m not going to lie, getting my own authentic Hollywood star walk of fame was a wonderful and a great time in Los Angeles.”

Nominations for Nexstar Media Group’s national contest for 2024 Woman of the Year are open until Nov. 30.