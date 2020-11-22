Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Public Health Authority talks new antibody treatment

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug Bamlanivimab. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration cleared emergency use of Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug is for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. (Courtesy of Eli Lilly via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott visited Lubbock on Thursday to discuss the distribution of a new antibody therapeutic treatment that will fight COVID-19.

Lubbock is the first city in Texas to receive doses of this new treatment.

Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Public Health Authority said this new antibody treatment is another tool in the toolbox that can be used to help treat COVID-19.

Dr. Milton said the goal with this new antibody treatment is not designed for hospitalized patients, but he says it should help the hospitals because the treatment is given to individuals before they get too sick and have to go to the hospital.

Dr. Milton said the goal is to have that treatment available either in the emergency rooms or urgent cares.

“Once people get infused with the drug, if it’s going to work, they should start feeling better relatively quickly within 24 to 48 hours. But what I think because, from looking at the data on the drug, you probably have to administer 20 to 25 doses before you prevent admission to the hospital,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr. Milton said even with this new treatment, you can’t let your guard down and you must wear a mask.

Dr. Milton said the hospitals are safer than the communities because you have to wear a mask in the hospital.

Dr. Milton said that if someone has to quarantine or gets sick with COVId-19 from the hospital, he said almost always the exposure was outside the hospital

Dr. Milton said with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to not travel or to congregate. He said you’ll have to do that this holiday period, but next year will be better.