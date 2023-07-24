AMARILLO Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Austin Community College, The Austin Community College District Board of Trustees has announced Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart as the lone finalist for the next Chancellor of the district. The ACC Board unanimously approved Dr. Lowery-Hart during its regular board meeting on Monday, July 24.

Dr. Lowery-Hart is currently the president of Amarillo College and has been since 2014.

Dr. Lowery-Hart was among three finalists who visited Austin and participated in 9 community forums at campuses in the district’s North, Central, and South regions. Afterward, Trustees conducted site visits at the finalists’ campuses to learn more about them and their college culture.

The ACC Board of Trustees said the next steps will now begin the negotiation process with Dr. Lowery-Hart and that there is a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before finalizing leadership changes.

ACC says if Dr. Lowery-Hart is appointed, he would become the ninth Chancellor of the Austin Community College District and will replace current Chancellor Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, who announced his retirement in January.

Dr. Rhodes has agreed to a one-month contract extension and will continue to serve as Chancellor of ACC through September to allow the college time to develop a deliberate and smooth transition of power.

The Amarillo College Board Of Regents has a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th to deliberate possible actions necessary for retaining, selecting, or hiring a college president.

