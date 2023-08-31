CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Paul Engler made his annual distribution of $1 million to the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation committed to donating $1 million a year for 80 years to both colleges.

“Because of his earliness in our campaign process, it showed people that a local leader had confidence in the future of West Texas A&M University and I don’t think there is anything more important than that, when you’re seeking resources to move an institution forward,” said Walter Wendler, President of West Texas A&M University.

The disbursements were made during a private luncheon on WT’s Campus.

WT officials said the Engler gift helped the university expand including the construction of the Agricultural Science Complex on Russell Long Blvd.