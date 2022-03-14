AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Monday announcement from the company, Dairy Queen’s (DQ) “Free Cone Day” is set to return on March 21 at participating restaurants in Texas. Each fan will receive a free small cone, with a limit of one per fan, while supplies last.

The company said that fans of the brand are invited to share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.” Fans on Facebook will be able to submit a photo under the “DQ Memories” tab for the opportunity to get a $10 gift card.

Through the rest of March, DQ also said that customers can enjoy the new Mint Brownie Blizzard made of DQ soft-serve blended with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, and cool mint. The treat, said DQ, was made a “perfect choice” to enjoy on the coming St. Patrick’s Day.

For those who really love green, DQ also said that the Mint Chip Shake is a “great reminder that spring has sprung and warmer days are ahead.” The shake was described as a blend of crème de menthe, DQ soft-serve, and chocolate shavings topped with whipped cream.