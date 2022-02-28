AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said that multiple first responders are working the scene of a fatal wreck on I-40 near FM 2381.

According to DPS, an SUV was being chased by law enforcement and was hit by another vehicle when crossing the intersection.

DPS said that two people are dead and three others have been taken to the hospital

Original Report: The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working on a wreck on I-40 near FM 2381.

Crews are working to clear the scene, avoid the area if possible, and find an alternate route.

Information is limited at this time, stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.