DPS Troopers, Citizens Honored for Life-Saving Efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Two DPS Troopers received life-saving awards today.

Rep. Four Price spoke on the heroics of the Troopers and how this award brings awareness to the public about what they do on a day to day basis.

"All the training we get, it is top notch. So we are pretty much the best trained in the state as far as the medical stuff, and we have learned a lot from different counties," said Trooper Travis High. "I heard from the surgeon that if he hadn't been in, or the bleeding hadn't been stopped quickly, he would have either lost both legs or lost his life."

Additionally, two local citizens were presented with the Director's Award for their life-saving efforts.